TORONTO May 5 Canada's main stock index notched its biggest advance in more than two months on Friday as commodity prices rebounded after sharp losses over the previous few days, while better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth boosted sentiment on Wall Street.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 185.34 points, or 1.2 percent, at 15,582.04. All of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)