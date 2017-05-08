TORONTO May 8 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday as energy stocks climbed after investors gauged the recent selloff had gone too far, while shares of Home Capital Group Inc recovered from a nearly 14-year low to end 16.8 percent higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 70.04 points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,652.08. Eight of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)