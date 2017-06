TORONTO May 12 Canada's benchmark stock index ended slightly lower on Friday, as a slide in financial stocks, including a drop in Home Capital Group, offset gains in resource shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished 12.67 points lower, or 0.1 percent, to end at 15,537.88. Six of the index's 10 main groups lost ground.

The index lost 0.3 percent on the week. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)