BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources appoints new chairman and COO
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer
TORONTO May 26 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Friday, as gains for banks and gold miners were offset by slips in pipeline companies and railway stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 6.20 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,416.93. It lost 0.3 percent in a holiday-shortened week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)
NEW YORK, June 23 World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.