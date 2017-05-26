TORONTO May 26 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Friday, as gains for banks and gold miners were offset by slips in pipeline companies and railway stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 6.20 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,416.93. It lost 0.3 percent in a holiday-shortened week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)