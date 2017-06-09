BRIEF-SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with Montco Offshore
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
TORONTO, June 9 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday, led by financial and energy shares as oil prices rose and a stronger-than-expected domestic jobs gain added to the case for interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 50.12 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,473.21. Just three of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
BENGALURU, June 23 Gold held steady on Friday above a five-week low touched earlier this week, supported by technicals, but the metal was still on track for a third weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,250.70 per ounce at 0053 GMT. It was set for a small weekly fall of about 0.3 percent, having eased about 1 percent in each of two preceding weeks. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery gained 0.2 percent to $1,2