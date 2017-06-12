BRIEF-HotApp International names new CEO
* Says appointed Lum Kan Fai as the company’s CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHvg9z) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 12 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, weighed down by losses for heavyweight banking stocks after two days of strong gains, and as the country's technology sector tracked the larger U.S. tech group down.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 89.41 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,383.80. Seven of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage: