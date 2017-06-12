TORONTO, June 12 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, weighed down by losses for heavyweight banking stocks after two days of strong gains, and as the country's technology sector tracked the larger U.S. tech group down.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 89.41 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,383.80. Seven of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)