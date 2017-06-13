UPDATE 4-As Modi prepares for Trump meeting, U.S. expected to OK India drone purchase
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
TORONTO, June 13 Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Tuesday, with a sharp jump in shares of Shaw Communications Inc on deals to sell data centers and buy wireless airwaves was offset by losses for financial stocks and some base metal miners.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 4.05 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,379.75. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 23 Hangcha Group Co Ltd * Says it plans to set up unit in the U.S. Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2tAADsH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)