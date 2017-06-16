TORONTO, June 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as energy shares rebounded with oil prices, offsetting losses for consumer staple companies on news that internet retailer Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 31.97 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,192.39, after four straight days of losses. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler)