TORONTO, June 21 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday as slumping oil prices pressured energy and financial shares, offsetting a rally in gold stocks as the U.S. dollar fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 1.07 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,148.53. Four of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)