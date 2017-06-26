Japan's Takata apologises to victims of faulty air bags
TOKYO, June 27 Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp apologised on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.
TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Monday in cautious trading ahead of quarter-end, as declines in the heavyweight resource and financial groups offset gains for consumer-related shares.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.54 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,316.02. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bill Trott)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Google’s self-professed mission is to organize the world’s information. But a company known for engineering excellence is still trying to solve the very human problem of how to organize itself.