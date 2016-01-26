BRIEF-Nordicom says Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman and is now CEO
* Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman of board of directors and is now appointed as new CEO
TORONTO Jan 26 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as shares in energy companies and banks were helped higher by a recovery in the price of oil to above $31 a barrel, while a break higher in the price of gold helped lift mining stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 188.16 points, or 1.55 percent, at 12,331.32. It included a 4.0 percent gain for the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, making a play for the higher end of the smartphone market and challenging Apple's Siri feature on its own devices.