BRIEF-Troy Energy Corp says resignation of James Owen as president effective immediately
TORONTO Jan 27 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as strength in crude oil prices supported energy and financial sector stocks, while shares of Bombardier Inc fell below C$1 for the first time in 25 years.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 46.45 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,377.77. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Believe ISS, Glass Lewis "have erred" by not recommending shareholders vote for all of Taubman's director nominees