TORONTO Feb 1 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as a plunge in crude oil prices and dour economic data weighed on the resource-linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 147.76 points, or 1.15 percent, at 12,674.37. It included losses for heavyweight energy and financial sector stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)