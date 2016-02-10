Nigerian oil labour union calls for Exxon Mobil shutdown in Delta
YENAGOA, Nigeria, May 19 A Nigerian oil labour union on Friday called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in the Niger Delta, a union representative said.
TORONTO Feb 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, extending this week's losses, as lower oil prices and credit market uncertainty weighed on energy and financial stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 96.93 points, or 0.79 percent, at 12,185.72. It included a 2.7 percent drop in energy stocks, while financials were down 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
YENAGOA, Nigeria, May 19 A Nigerian oil labour union on Friday called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in the Niger Delta, a union representative said.
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday: