PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Feb 16 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Tuesday as financials gained for a second straight session, while energy stocks rose despite lower crude oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 173.74 points, or 1.40 percent, at 12,554.98. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
May 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 51 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP/ELLIOT: Activist investor Elliott Management on Thursday said a meeting with BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie in Barcelona on Wednesday had been "constructive". * BP: BP Plc's first foray into Mexico's recently opened energy market is proving more promising than expected, and the government should offer more big projects to lure investmen