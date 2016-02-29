MOVES-Bank of America Merrill Lynch hires lead for retirement business
May 16 Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it hired Lisa Margeson to lead its newly formed retirement client experience and communications group.
TORONTO Feb 29 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, with gains for energy companies due to rise in oil offsetting a plunge in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after the drug company said it was being probed by a U.S. securities regulator.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 47.07 points, or 0.37 percent, at 12,844.86. Of its 10 main sectors, only healthcare fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
May 16 Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it hired Lisa Margeson to lead its newly formed retirement client experience and communications group.
May 16 Some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores were only accepting cash on Tuesday because of a payment system outage that the company blamed on an overnight software update that knocked some cash registers offline.