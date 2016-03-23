TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower commodity prices pressured energy and mining stocks, while insider trading charges sunk the shares of Amaya Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 114.01 points, or 0.84 percent, at 13,379.48. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)