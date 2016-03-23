BRIEF-Marathon Gold Q1 loss attributable to shareholders $748,995 vs loss of $151,703
* Qtrly loss attributable to marathon shareholders $748,995 versus loss of $151,703 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower commodity prices pressured energy and mining stocks, while insider trading charges sunk the shares of Amaya Inc.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 114.01 points, or 0.84 percent, at 13,379.48. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
LONDON, May 16 European shares retreated early on Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks and pharma firms, though a well-received update from Vodafone helped the FTSE 100 touch a record high.