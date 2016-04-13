TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index notched its highest close since November on Wednesday as financial and industrial stocks pushed the index higher, helped by surprisingly upbeat trade data from China that supported sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 89.93 points, or 0.66 percent, at 13,671.35. It last closed higher than that level on Nov. 3. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)