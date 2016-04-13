BRIEF-Evolent Health prices upsized secondary public offering of class A common stock at $24.65 per share
* Announces pricing of upsized secondary public offering of class a common stock
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index notched its highest close since November on Wednesday as financial and industrial stocks pushed the index higher, helped by surprisingly upbeat trade data from China that supported sentiment.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 89.93 points, or 0.66 percent, at 13,671.35. It last closed higher than that level on Nov. 3. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Announces pricing of upsized secondary public offering of class a common stock
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally