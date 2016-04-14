TORONTO, April 14 Canada's main stock index fell slightly on Thursday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and mining stocks, while financial sector stocks rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.06 points, or 0.02 percent, at 13,668.29. Just three of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)