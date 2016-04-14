Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
TORONTO, April 14 Canada's main stock index fell slightly on Thursday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and mining stocks, while financial sector stocks rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.06 points, or 0.02 percent, at 13,668.29. Just three of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".