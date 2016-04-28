BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock dipped slightly on Thursday as losses for financials and other sectors offset gains for gold miners and Bombardier Inc after the company won a large plane order.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 1.23 points, or 0.01 percent, at 13,886.43. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)
TOKYO, May 17 U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbled on Wednesday on worries about more U.S. political turmoil after media reports said President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor.