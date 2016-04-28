TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock dipped slightly on Thursday as losses for financials and other sectors offset gains for gold miners and Bombardier Inc after the company won a large plane order.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 1.23 points, or 0.01 percent, at 13,886.43. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)