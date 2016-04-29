TORONTO, April 29 Canada's main stock index rose to a six-month high on Friday as mining stocks surged on higher gold and base metals prices, while shares of its largest airline jumped after quarterly results were reported.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 65.02 points, or 0.47 percent, at 13,951.45. Just four of the index's 10 main industry groupings ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)