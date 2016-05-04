TORONTO May 4 Canada's main stock index fell to a two-week low on Wednesday as resource and financial stocks lost ground, while domestic trade data disappointed and a wildfire led to production cuts in the country's oil sands region.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 75.68 points, or 0.55 percent, at 13,632.00. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Diane Craft)