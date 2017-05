TORONTO May 5 Canada's main stock index ended near unchanged on Thursday as gains for gold stocks offset losses for financials, while investors grappled with the impact of a massive wildfire that has shut some production in the country's oil sands region.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 0.01 point, or 0.00 percent, at 13,632.01. Just four of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)