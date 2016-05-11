TORONTO May 11 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, led by the energy and materials groups after a drop in oil inventories pushed oil higher and gold rallied.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 13.02 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,788.21. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)