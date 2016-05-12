BRIEF-Rakuten to issue 100 bln Yen in straight bonds to pay down debt, redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
* Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen ($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
TORONTO May 12 Canada's main stock index lost less than a point on Thursday, as gold miners and Valeant Pharmaceuticals weighed and most major banks and some energy stocks gained.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 0.41 points at 13,787.80. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.