BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO May 17 Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Tuesday as higher commodity prices supported energy and mining stocks, while financial and consumer stocks fell.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 23.61 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,917.10. Just three of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016