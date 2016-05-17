TORONTO May 17 Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Tuesday as higher commodity prices supported energy and mining stocks, while financial and consumer stocks fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 23.61 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,917.10. Just three of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)