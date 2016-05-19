TORONTO May 19 Canada's main stock index pared losses after hitting a one-week low earlier on Thursday as the materials group rose more than two percent, offsetting declines in the financial and industrial stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 8.69 points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,817.32. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Diane Craft)