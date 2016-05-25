GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
TORONTO May 25 Canada's main stock index scored a nine-month high on Wednesday, led by energy and financial stocks as oil rose and investors grew more comfortable with the prospect of an interest rate hike as early as next month by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 100.89 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,053.74. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh to brief media in New D