TORONTO May 26 Canada's main stock index edged slightly lower on Thursday, including losses for resource stocks as oil and gold prices dipped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 4.54 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,049.20. It touched its highest since Aug. 19 at 14,143.50 after oil briefly moved above $50 for the first time in seven months. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)