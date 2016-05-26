BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
TORONTO May 26 Canada's main stock index edged slightly lower on Thursday, including losses for resource stocks as oil and gold prices dipped.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 4.54 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,049.20. It touched its highest since Aug. 19 at 14,143.50 after oil briefly moved above $50 for the first time in seven months. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012