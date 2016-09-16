BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
TORONTO, Sept 16 Canada's main stock index lost ground on Friday as heavyweight banks, energy and mining stocks all weighed with lower oil prices and uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve might raise U.S. interest rates.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 52.74 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,450.93. It fell 0.6 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.