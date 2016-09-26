PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, Sept 26 Canada's main stock index settled lower on Monday in a broad retreat as investors took a cautious turn ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate, with energy shares slightly lower despite a jump in crude oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 78.47 points, or 0.53 percent, at 14,619.46. Nine of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.