TORONTO, March 1 Canada's benchmark stock index on Wednesday posted its biggest percentage gain since July as its financial services group cheered prospects of a March rate hike from the Federal Reserve, while resource, industrial and consumer shares also climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 200.44 points, or 1.30 percent, at 15,599.68. Nine of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)