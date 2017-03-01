China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
TORONTO, March 1 Canada's benchmark stock index on Wednesday posted its biggest percentage gain since July as its financial services group cheered prospects of a March rate hike from the Federal Reserve, while resource, industrial and consumer shares also climbed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 200.44 points, or 1.30 percent, at 15,599.68. Nine of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.