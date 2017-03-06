(Corrects headline, first paragraph to highest close in 11 days, not 10)

TORONTO, March 6 Canada's benchmark stock index edged up on Monday to its highest close in 11 days as financial and energy shares climbed, while mining stocks weighed as lower Chinese economic growth targets contributed to a softening in prices for metals.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 21.25 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,629.75. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)