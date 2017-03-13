Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday as higher metal prices boosted miners and Toronto-Dominion Bank recovered from Friday's sharp fall to lead gains for heavyweight financial stocks as bond yields rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 38.14 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,544.82. Eight of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.