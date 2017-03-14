TORONTO, March 14 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, pressured by losses for the energy group as prices of oil fell to a three-month low, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc tumbled after billionaire investor William Ackman sold his entire stake.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 85.44 points, or 0.55 percent, at 15,459.38, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)