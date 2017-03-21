BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by losses among its heavyweight financial and energy stocks as oil prices dipped and investors worried that U.S. President Donald Trump will struggle to deliver promised tax cuts.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 129.19 points, or 0.84 percent, at 15,313.13. Eight of its 10 main groups settled in the red. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Leslie Adler)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.