OTTAWA, April 3 Canada's main stock index ended modestly higher after a choppy session on Monday as gains in gold producers and other resource shares offset weakness in the energy sector and consumer-related stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 36.65 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,584.40. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chris Reese)