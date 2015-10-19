(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 79.72 points, or 0.58 percent, at 13,758.38
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Oct 19 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday as slumping oil prices and worries over slowing
Chinese demand hurt energy stocks and miners, while investors
largely shrugged off political risk from a federal election that
could lead to a change in government.
Oil fell about 4 percent, and the influential energy group
on Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
followed it down 3 percent.
The materials group, which included miners, lost 2.2 percent
and healthcare also slipped.
But the seven other main groups all rose, as the index
closed down 79.72 points, or 0.58 percent, at 13,758.38. That
was its lowest close in almost two weeks.
The most influential mover on the index was Valeant
Pharmaceutical International Inc, which fell 4.7
percent to C$216.75. The company, facing heavy criticism for
sharply increasing the prices of drugs it acquired, said the
pace of those price hikes would moderate.
"The fact that the domestic components are up, outside of
certain idiosyncratic areas such as healthcare, suggests that
people aren't that worried about the election," said John
Johnston, chief strategy officer at Davis-Rea.
Canadian voters may oust Conservative Prime Minister Stephen
Harper's government, polls suggest, amid a late surge by Liberal
rival Justin Trudeau.
Johnston said the most likely scenarios from the vote, whose
results are expected later on Monday night, would not change his
dim view on Canadian equities.
"I'm kind of pessimistic on Canadian growth, I think
interest rates stay low, the Canadian dollar's going to be weak
and the stock market will underperform over the next several
years," he said.
Among oil names, the biggest weights included Suncor Energy
Inc, down 1.4 percent to C$36.36, and Canadian Natural
Resources, off 2.1 percent to C$30.28.
Mining stocks pulled back as concerns about sluggish Chinese
growth weighed on prices for copper and steel.
China's economy grew at the slowest pace in six years in the
third quarter, according to official data released on Monday.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd lost 9.1 percent to
C$6.83, and Goldcorp Inc shed 2.5 percent to C$19.28.
Gold futures fell 0.9 percent to $1,169.3 an ounce.
Copper prices declined 1.5 percent to $5,206 a
tonne.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Diane Craft)