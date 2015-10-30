BRIEF-Ozderici REIT Q1 revenue up at 10.4 mln lira
* Said on Tuesday that Q1 revenue at 10.4 million lira ($2.94 million) versus 3.4 million lira year ago
* TSX down 86.83 points, or 0.63 percent, to 13,705.05
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
TORONTO, Oct 30 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed down by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after it cut ties with a beleaguered pharmacy business, and by retreats in the heavyweight energy and financial sectors.
The most influential single weight on the index was Valeant, which fell 7.0 percent to C$137.91 after it said it will sever ties with Philidor Rx Services in the wake of criticism over the relationship between the two closely associated companies.
At 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 86.83 points, or 0.63 percent, to 13,705.05. Nine of its 10 main groups fell.
The index is on track for a 1.8 percent decline on the week and a 3 percent gain for October.
The overall energy group retreated 0.4 percent, with Husky Energy Inc down 7.5 percent to C$18.75 after swinging to a quarterly loss on a writedown and impairment charge.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.8 percent to $45.7 a barrel, while Brent lost 0.1 percent to $48.76.
Barrick Gold advanced 1.2 percent to C$10.43. The world's biggest gold producer said on Thursday it will increase its focus on productivity gains in 2016.
But the materials group, which includes miners, fell 1 percent, with fertilizer company Potash Corp down 3 percent at C$26.50 a day after cutting its output and earnings forecast.
Gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,142.8 an ounce, while copper prices were unchanged at $5,131 a tonne.
Financials retreated 0.7 percent, with Royal Bank of Canada down 1.3 percent to C$75.50.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Dan Grebler)
May 3 Australian shares ended lower on Wednesday as financial and basic material stocks extended losses, brought down by softer metals prices and as caution about bank earnings and monetary policy weighed on sentiment.