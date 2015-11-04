* TSX up 46.1 points, or 0.34 percent, to 13,756.41

* All of the TSX's 10 main groups rise

TORONTO Nov 4 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, looking to extend a rally into a third day, even as heavyweight energy stocks dipped while technology company CGI Group Inc touched its highest since May.

CGI Group was last up 3.1 percent at C$52.38 and earlier broke above C$54, its best since May 20.

The most influential movers on the index included Silver Wheaton Corp, jumping 3.6 percent to C$18.50 after reaching a deal to buy future silver output from Glencore Plc.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd advanced 6.8 percent to C$7.87 and the overall materials group climbed 1.0 percent.

Copper prices rose 1 percent to $5,177.5 a tonne.

At 10:51 a.m. EST (1551 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.1 points, or 0.34 percent, to 13,756.41.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by 154 to 83, for a 1.86-to-1 ratio on the upside.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with the energy group off 0.2 percent, continuing its recent trend of breaking with oil price movements.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.8 percent to $47.03 a barrel, while Brent lost 2.2 percent to $59.43. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)