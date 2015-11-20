(Adds portfolio manager comment, details; updates prices to
close)
* TSX ends down 40.34 points, or 0.30 percent, at 13,433.49
* Seven of TSX's 10 main groups rise; three biggest groups
fall
* Index gains 2.7 percent on week
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Nov 20 Canada's main stock index pulled
back on Friday as weakness in heavyweight energy and material
stocks amid volatile oil price action and a disappointing drop
in retail sales tarnished a week of decent gains.
The materials group fell 2.5 percent and energy names lost
1.9 percent, as gold fell toward a six-year low and U.S. oil
slumped before short-covering pushed it back above the $40 a
barrel level at the settlement.
"Technically, oil looks like it is breaking down," said
Bryden Teich, associate portfolio manager at Avenue Investment
Management. "The forward curve has come in, storage is filling
up and people are concerned about supply coming online."
Suncor Energy Inc, whose strong balance sheet has
made it a favorite of fund managers unwilling to completely
avoid the sector, fell 1.4 percent to C$36.60.
Pipeline company Enbridge Inc lost 2.2 percent to C$48.52
and Cenovus Energy Inc shed 2.8 percent to C$19.51.
Energy companies account for one-fifth of the Toronto Stock
Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index's weight, while the
materials sector, which includes miners and fertilizer
producers, accounts for almost 9 percent.
The index closed down 40.34 points, or 0.30 percent, at
13,433.49. It gained 2.7 percent on the week, but investors
remain cautious about the prospect of further gains.
"The overall environment doesn't feel great, but we're just
trying to find our way through this," Teich said.
Canadian retail sales unexpectedly fell by 0.5 percent in
September, pointing to soft growth heading into the fourth
quarter.
Potash Corp lost 2.8 percent to C$26.67. The province of
Saskatchewan, home to mines operated by the company and its
peers, said it hopes to revise its taxes on production of the
crop fertilizer to avoid big revenue drops in years when prices
sag.
Gold prices turned lower after a two-day bounce, leading to
a similar reversal in two of Canada's biggest gold miners.
Barrick Gold Corp fell 4.7 percent to C$9.57, while
Goldcorp Inc ended down 2.7 percent at C$15.75.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio and Dan
Grebler)