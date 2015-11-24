* TSX down 12.17 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,370.21

* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall; energy gains

TORONTO Nov 24 Canada's main stock index traded flat on Tuesday as gains in its energy sector largely offset weakness in a range of other areas including telecoms, utilities and industrial names.

The overall energy group climbed 1.4 percent as the downing of a Russian fighter jet near the Syrian-Turkish border pushed crude oil prices sharply higher.

Encana Corp advanced 4.6 percent to C$11.16, Canadian Natural Resources added 0.8 percent to C$33.27, and Suncor Energy Inc rose 0.7 percent to C$36.91.

On the other side of the scale sat BCE Inc, which declined 2.5 percent to C$56.58 after raising C$750 million in a rare bought-deal share sale, plus a string of large banks and the two main railway stocks.

At 10:32 a.m EST (1532 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.17 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,370.21.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, although advancing issues outnumbered decliners by 134 to 104.

Bombardier Inc declined 1.6 percent to C$1.22 after it warned that a previously announced business jet production cut will drive down revenue in 2016.

The overall industrials group retreated 0.9 percent, with Canadian National Railway down 1.4 percent at C$77.99.

Convenience store chain operator Alimentation Couche-Tard rose 1.5 percent to C$62.21 after its earnings report.

First Quantum Minerals was up 6.4 percent to C$4.83. Copper prices advanced 1.7 percent to $4,566.5 a tonne.

U.S. crude prices were up 2.6 percent to $42.84 a barrel, while Brent crude added 2.4 percent to $45.92. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)