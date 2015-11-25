(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices, details)
* TSX ends down 4.41 points, or 0.03 percent, at 13,403.42
* Four of the TSX's 10 main groups fall; energy down 0.9 pct
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Nov 25 Canada's main stock index closed
slightly lower on Wednesday after a seesaw session in which
weakness in energy and financials offset gains for consumer and
railway stocks, with energy stocks retreating despite a higher
close for crude oil.
"It is fairly flat, non-directional," said Kevin Headland,
director capital markets and strategy at Manulife Asset
Management. "You've got the lead into the holiday season, the
lead into the Fed announcement, you have conflicting information
around oil out there."
The energy group fell 0.9 percent, including a 1.7
percent drop in Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.73,
while Suncor Energy Inc was down 1.1 percent at C$36.60.
U.S. crude prices settled at $43.04 a barrel, up 0.4
percent, building on Tuesday's rally after a lower-than-expected
U.S. stock build, while Brent crude added 0.3 percent to
$46.25.
Financials dipped 0.1 percent, including a 0.6
percent drop in Sun Life Financial Inc to C$43.46,
while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was down 0.4
percent at C$99.38.
"Valuations for bank stocks look attractive," according to
Headland, but "traditional banking growth is not there, the net
interest margins are not there, we're unlikely to see a rise in
interest rates, we're not going to a steeper yield curve in
Canada."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 4.41 points, or 0.03 percent, at
13,403.42, with just four of the index's 10 main groups in
negative territory.
Convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard
rose 1.7 percent to C$62.14 as a handful of analysts upgraded
their target prices on the stock after its quarterly earnings
report.
Telecom company BCE Inc rose 0.9 percent to
C$56.97, while auto parts maker Magna International Inc
was up 1.1 percent at C$59.75.
The two main railway stocks rebounded after falling on
Tuesday, with Canadian National Railway rising 0.5
percent to C$78.46 and Canadian Pacific Railway
advancing 1.0 percent to C$196.62.
Gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,072 an ounce.
, while copper prices declined 1.3 percent to
$4,548.85 a tonne.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Will Dunham
and David Gregorio)