* TSX up 10.77 points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,414.19

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups rise

TORONTO Nov 26 Canada's main stock index edged up on Thursday, helped by a gain in heavyweight pharmaceutical company Valeant and rising material stocks, while energy names slipped in line with a fall in crude oil prices.

At 10:09 a.m. EST (1509 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 10.77 points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,414.19. Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with three gainers for every two decliners.

The most influential gainer on the index was Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which rose 1.6 percent to C$117.16.

The overall healthcare group climbed 1.6 percent, while the materials group, which includes mining firms, rose 0.6 percent.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd surged 6.4 percent to C$5.12, and fertilizer company Potash Corp was up 0.6 percent to C$26.53.

Copper prices advanced 2.1 percent to $4,645 a tonne.

On the negative side, a slip in crude oil prices weighed on Canada's energy producers, with the overall group falling 0.3 percent.

Enbridge Inc fell 1.1 percent to C$47.58, and Cenovus Energy Inc declined 1.0 percent to C$19.69.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.7 percent to $42.75 a barrel, while Brent lost 1.5 percent to $45.49. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)