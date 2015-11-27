* TSX down 53.09 points, or 0.4 percent, to 13,372.10
* Five of the TSX's 10 main groups lower
TORONTO Nov 27 Canada's main stock index fell
on Friday, led by weakness in gold stocks after gold fell to a
near six-year low, while energy shares fell after fresh concern
about China helped drive crude oil prices lower.
The materials group fell 2.3 percent, including weakness in
gold stocks as a firm U.S. dollar and a potential Federal
Reserve rate hike next month weighed on gold.
Barrick Gold Corp fell 4.7 percent to C$9.44, while
Goldcorp Inc was down 3.0 percent at C$15.41.
The energy sector fell 0.7 percent, including a 1.4 percent
drop in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd to C$32.26,
pressured by a greater than 2 percent drop in U.S. crude oil
prices.
Loblaw Companies Ltd fell 2.7 percent to C$67.44,
while Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc dropped
1.3 percent to C$116.39.
At 11:10 a.m. EST (1610 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 53.09 points, or 0.4
percent, to 13,372.10, testing the bottom of the range seen this
week.
Of the index's 10 main groups, five were in negative
territory.
Financials dipped 0.1 percent ahead of the release of bank
earnings reports next week.
Helping support the index, Telus Corp rose 0.5
percent to C$42.01, while Shaw Communications Inc was
up 1.0 percent at C$27.44.
U.S. crude prices were down 2.4 percent to $42.03 a
barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.1 percent to
$44.97.
Gold futures fell 1.2 percent to $1,056.70 an ounce.
Copper prices declined 1.3 percent to $4,575 a
tonne.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Dan Grebler)