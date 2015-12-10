* TSX up 125.18 points, or 0.97 percent, at 13,062.77
* All 10 of the TSX's main groups were higher
TORONTO Dec 10 Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday, helped by gains in the financial sector, while
energy shares rallied as crude oil prices trimmed losses after
hitting a nearly seven-year low below $37 a barrel.
Financials were up 0.9 percent, including gains of 1.1
percent for Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$54.36 and 1.6
percent for Bank of Montreal to C$78.65.
Energy stocks rose 1.7 percent, led by a 2.1 percent gain
for Suncor Energy Inc to C$36.12. Pipeline companies
also advanced.
Cenovus Energy Inc rose 1.0 percent to C$18.87. The
company said it expected to reduce its capital budget by 19
percent in 2016 in response to tumbling crude prices.
At 10:58 a.m. EST (1558 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 125.18 points, or 0.97
percent, at 13,062.77, with all 10 of the index's main groups in
positive territory.
The materials group rose 1.1 percent, led by a 2.3 percent
advance for Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc to
C$24.92.
Among the biggest drags on the index, Dollarama Inc
fell 1.6 percent to C$80.41 after dropping more than 7 percent
on Wednesday after reporting quarterly results.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.8 percent to $36.88 a
barrel, having recovered from a nearly seven-year low of C$36.52
earlier in the session.
Brent crude lost 0.6 percent to $39.87.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)