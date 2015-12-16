(Adds details, updates prices)
* TSX up 81.9 points, or 0.63 percent, to 13,001.47
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
TORONTO, Dec 16 Canada's main stock index rose
on Wednesday as a bump higher in commodity prices boosted mining
stocks and investors braced for an expected U.S. interest rate
hike from the Federal Reserve.
The overall materials group, which includes gold and base
metal miners, fertilizer stocks and others, climbed 2.4 percent.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc added to
its surge on Tuesday, up 4.6 percent to C$156.61 after
projecting 30 percent profit growth in 2016.
At 10:36 a.m. EST (1536 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 81.9 points, or 0.63
percent, to 13,001.47, with eight of the index's 10 main groups
in positive territory.
The index on Monday hit its lowest since August 2013.
The country's two main railway stocks gained, pushing the
industrials group up 1 percent.
Canadian Pacific Railway rose 1.5 percent to
C$174.25 and Canadian National Railway advanced 0.2
percent to C$74.98.
Golf miner Barrick Gold Corp added 5.6 percent to
C$10.32 and rival Goldcorp Inc advanced 3.7 percent to
C$15.8, as gold futures rose 1.2 percent to $1,075.8 an
ounce. Copper prices advanced 0.9 percent to
$4,607 a tonne.
The most influential weights on Wednesday included Canadian
Natural Resources, which fell 2.7 percent to C$28.87,
and Encana Corp, which lost 3.4 percent to C$7.31.
The energy group retreated 1.2 percent, as oil
fell on fresh evidence of growing global oversupply.
One of Canada's 10 largest pension fund managers said on
Tuesday that beaten-down oil and gas assets were attractive for
long-term investors, echoing sentiments expressed by peers.
The Fed will announce the outcome of its policy meeting at 2
p.m. ET (1900 GMT), followed by a press conference by Chair
Janet Yellen at 2:30 p.m.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)