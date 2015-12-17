(Updates prices)
* TSX down 73.89 points, or 0.56 percent, to 13,092.19
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
TORONTO, Dec 17 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Thursday as telecom stocks weighed after Shaw
Communications Inc said it planned to jump into
wireless with a C$1.6 billion bid for recent entrant Wind
Mobile.
Shaw fell 8.3 percent to C$24.74 as investors fretted about
how it would finance the deal, while its main rival in Western
Canada, Telus Corp, lost 7 percent to C$37.79 on an
expectation of intensified wireless competition.
Telecom companies with national wireless networks and
landline assets focused more in the east of the country also
slipped but less drastically, with Rogers Communications Inc
off 3.7 percent at C$48.40 and BCE Inc down 1.9
percent to C$53.81.
At 10:21 a.m. EST (1521 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 73.89 points, or 0.56
percent, to 13,092.19.
The materials group also weighed, down 2.4 percent as prices
for gold and a string of base metals fell on a stronger U.S.
dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates for the first
time in almost a decade.
Barrick Gold Corp fell 5.2 percent to C$9.98, and
Goldcorp declined 4.8 percent to C$15.56, while diversified
miner Teck Resources Ltd lost 3.9 percent to C$4.46.
Gold futures fell 2.6 percent to $1,050.5 an ounce,
while copper declined 1.6 percent to $4,537 a tonne.
Half of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory, as were roughly half of the stocks overall.
Energy stocks slipped 0.6 percent as oil prices rose
slightly but remained near an 11-year low, pressured by a
relentless buildup in oversupply.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Will Dunham)