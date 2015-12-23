(Updates prices)
TORONTO Dec 23 Canada's main stock index
climbed on Wednesday as a jump in oil prices from a fall in U.S.
crude inventories helped drive up shares of energy producers.
The benchmark TSX was up for a fourth straight session as
shares in the natural resource companies have rebounded slightly
in recent days.
The energy sector jumped 3.2 percent. Suncor Energy Inc
added 2.1 percent to C$36.72, and Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd advanced 3.5 percent to C$30.
The price of U.S. crude oil gained 2.7 percent to $37.12.
However, the issue of high supply and low demand does not
show any signs of going away anytime soon. The Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) expects demand for its
crude to be lower in 2020 than in 2016.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
rose 94.91 points, or 0.73 percent, at 13,177.77. Nine
of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
A gain in copper prices helped support mining shares. Teck
Resources Ltd shot up 9.1 percent to C$5.52, and First
Quantum Minerals Ltd rose 5.5 percent to C$5.40.
