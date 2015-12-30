(Adds portfolio manager quotes, details, updates prices)
* TSX down 103.34 points, or 0.78 percent, to 13,142.41
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Dec 30 Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday as the slide in crude oil prices hit energy stocks
and weighed on other shares, but volume was light ahead of the
New Year's Day holiday on Friday.
Crude oil prices tumbled following a surprise build in U.S.
stockpiles. U.S. crude prices settled at $36.60 a barrel,
down 3.4 percent.
"Oil is down over a dollar and that has put all the stocks
down," said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell
Securities.
Suncor Energy Inc fell 1.9 percent to C$35.78, while
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd was down 2.6 percent at
C$30.32.
Enbridge Inc fell 1.1 percent to C$45.58. The
company said on Tuesday it has halted operations on its Ozark
pipeline due to flooding along the Mississippi River.
The overall energy group fell 2.5 percent.
The slide in crude oil prices has also been a headwind for
bank stocks amid concerns about possible writedowns on energy
loans.
"I think people are still worried about the energy loans
that the banks have on their books," said Kinsey.
Bank of Nova Scotia fell 0.8 percent to C$57.70,
while Toronto-Dominion Bank was down 0.6 percent at
C$55.01.
The overall financial services sector fell 0.6 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 103.34 points, or 0.78 percent, to
13,142.41, its lowest close in more than a week.
The index made a nearly three-week peak on Dec. 24 at
13,344.18.
Of the index's 10 main groups, nine were in negative
territory.
The materials group fell 1.3 percent, including a 2.3
percent drop in Barrick Gold Corp to C$10.25.
Spot gold fell 0.7 percent. Bullion has lost almost
10 percent of its value this year, largely on concerns that
higher U.S. interest rates would hurt demand for the
non-yielding asset.
Telus Corp fell 0.7 percent to C$38.91. The company
signed a deal with the country's Competition Bureau to give its
wireless customers up to C$7.34 million ($5.27 million) in
rebates after the competition watchdog found some Telus
promotions misleading.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc rebounded
after falling sharply at the start of the week on news its chief
executive officer, Michael Pearson, is taking medical leave.
The stock rose 1.2 percent to C$141.89.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Tom
Brown)